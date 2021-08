Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: o que esperar do celular que terá a tela “mole”

#DigitalChatStation The screen of Mi MIX4, the new flexible CUP technology, proactively in the middle of the status bar. There is almost no difference between the under-screen area and the main screen, and the full-pixel accuracy of 100% completeness is truly full-screen. pic.twitter.com/LLkHBkmbAA

— Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) August 4, 2021