Vídeo: ativistas ambientais depredam pintura em museu em Londres

Just Stop Oil eco activists smash a $90 million (£72.5M) painting- Rokeby Venus by Diego Velázquez (1651) at the National Gallery in London.

The activists used hammers to smash the protective glass & were protesting against the UK government allowing new oil & gas licenses. pic.twitter.com/lhLg83xCQK

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2023