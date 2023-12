Número de mortos na Ucrânia após ataque massivo russo sobe para 39

Relief operations in the aftermath of yesterday’s Russian attack continue. Almost 120 cities and villages have been affected, with hundreds of civilian objects damaged.

I thank all of our State Emergency Service rescuers, municipal employees, police officers, and everyone who is…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 30, 2023