Índia: marinha resgata tripulação de navio após tentativa de sequestro

#IndianNavy ’s Swift Response to the Hijacking Attempt of MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea.

All 21 crew (incl #15Indians ) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel.

Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers.

The attempt of hijacking by the pirates… https://t.co/OvudB0A8VV pic.twitter.com/616q7avNjg

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 5, 2024