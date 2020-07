Homens que menstruam: campanha dá visibilidade à menstruação de homens trans

View this post on Instagram

It’s time to tell #TheWholeBloodyTruth about periods. For too long, the media and the period-care industry have created an unrealistic portrait of people who menstruate; one in which thin cis women wearing impossibly white skirts leap about on golden sand while laughing at their own jokes. But for many people, periods are no joke. In the wake of JK Rowling’s comments about the term “people who menstruate”, we decided it was time to take action. We commissioned research that showed 66% of people didn’t feel they were represented in the media when it came to periods. And we decided it was time to pass the mic to some of these people. We’ve asked some of our favourite writers and creators to share #TheWholeBloodyTruth about their periods and we’ll be reposting their stories on our feed in the coming weeks. We hope that some of these accounts feel more relatable to you than the images you’re used to seeing in the ad breaks. Please do join in the movement by sharing your own story, tagging @mycallaly so we can help get every single period experience seen and heard. And by the way, we’re not stopping at storytelling. We’re also pledging to make specific changes to how we do things at Callaly, and we’re calling on the whole period-care industry to follow us into a more inclusive, representative future. You can read our commitments at the link in our bio.