EUA: tiroteio em estacionamento deixa 1 morto e 19 feridos

A mass shooting has occurred in Willowbrook, Illinois at an illegal street takeover. At least 15-17 people have been shot, resulting in multiple casualties. #MassShooting #Willowbrook #Illinois #IllegalStreetTakeover #Breaking #LIVE Read More 👇 https://t.co/olrg2p8Ozf pic.twitter.com/D13p8Tv4XE

— Leon D. Crane (@leondcrane) June 18, 2023