EUA enviam pacote militar à Ucrânia que conta com munições para drones

Grateful to @POTUS & 🇺🇸 people for providing 🇺🇦 with a powerful $1.2 billion defense assistance package. We appreciate this sign of solidarity with 🇺🇦 shown on a symbolic day for us – Europe Day & the Day of Victory over Nazism in WW2. Together we’re moving towards a new victory!

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 9, 2023