Emirates receber seus ltimos Airbus A380 apenas em 2022

BREAKING @Emirates will get their last three #A380 delivered only in 2022, two in April, last in May 2022. 3 are due still in December this year, among them first with new Premium Economy cabin on Dec. 20. Currently only about four out of 114 flying on a rotating base #avgeek pic.twitter.com/eDyLOMa132

— Andreas Spaeth (@SpaethFlies) December 2, 2020