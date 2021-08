Britney Spears: ex-dançarina diz que cantora chegou a ser arrastada até o palco pela equipe

“Piece of Me” dancer Valerie Moise accuses Britney’s team of dragging her by her arms back to the stage even though she didn’t want to perform because she was worried they would take her kids away if the weed smoke from the audience got into her system. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/gpBcP8OKUx

— Britney Stan  (@BritneyTheStan) August 10, 2021