Brasil pode entrar em acordo contra China e barrar 5G da Huawei

Meet our student, the World’s Youngest Computer Programmer, who has got his name in the #GuinnessWorldRecords , Arham Om Talsania, from II-D. He is a Microsoft Technical Associate too, also has registered his name in @indiabookrecord

Congratulations Champ! @gwr_es @MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/lUvPi6qU9B

— Udgam School (@UdgamSchool) November 9, 2020